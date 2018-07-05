EDITION
    NEWS
    07/05/2018 12:24 EDT | Updated 6 hours ago

    Quebec Heat Wave Claims Dozens Of Victims

    No deaths have been reported in other provinces.

    • Canadian Press
    EVA HAMBACH via Getty Images
    Children play in the water fountains at the Place des Arts in Montreal on a hot summer day July 3, 2018.

    MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities say 33 people in the province have died from heat-related complications over the last few days.

    The number includes 18 in Montreal, which has been hit hard by muggy temperatures for several days.

    The officials gave the update at a news conference in Montreal this morning.

    No deaths have been reported in other provinces.

    The ambulance service that serves a large swath of the Montreal area has called on people to refrain from calling unless it is a real emergency.

    Urgences-sante says it has been inundated by the volume of calls — 1,200 calls per day in Montreal and nearby Laval over the past four days, which is 30 per cent more than usual on busy days.

    • Canadian Press
