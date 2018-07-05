EDITION
    • NEWS
    07/05/2018 17:06 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Woman Charged After Ontario Police Rescue Child From Hot Car

    The child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

    • Canadian Press

    TEMISKAMING SHORES, Ont. — Ontario provincial police say a woman has been charged after officers rescued a child locked in a hot car.

    Police say they received a call Wednesday afternoon reporting a small child locked in a vehicle in Temiskaming Shores, Ont.

    When officers arrived, they were told the child had been in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes.

    The officers broke a window and rescued the child from what they described as "extreme heat."

    The child was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

    A 20-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and is to appear in court in Haileybury, Ont., on July 24.

    • Canadian Press
