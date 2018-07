'I've Got A Daughter Coming': Michael Bublé Confirms 3rd Baby Is A Girl

Singer Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third baby, and it's a girl! Bublé confirmed the happy news on Irish radio show Today FM, saying, "I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public ... I've got a daughter coming."