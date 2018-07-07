Once a year, over a million people gather for the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day celebration of Western culture that includes midway rides, rodeos, music, games, and some truly insane food. (Doughnut holes topped with bull testicles, anyone?)
The 2018 Stampede kicked off with a parade on Friday, attracting so many revellers that a record for single-day attendance was smashed.
Political leaders from all levels of government showed up to the Stampede to get in on the fun — and take advantage of the opportunity to gladhand with voters, a bonus, of course.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has kept busy making pancakes, meeting Humbolt Broncos first responders, and dancing in the parade, to name a few activities on her itinerary.
Officially, @calgarystampede doesn't start until today but we still had a busy and awesome day yesterday.— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 6, 2018
Check out these highlights and then, I'll see you at the parade! https://t.co/iFVDGVDpoH#calgarystampede2018#yyc #ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/HFcs5vybRJ
Before the @calgarystampede parade yesterday, I had the honour of meeting some of first responders who were on the scene of the devastating @HumboldtBroncos bus crash.— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 7, 2018
Again, thank you for your heroic service. #humboldtstrong #ableg #abpoli #stampede2018 #yyc pic.twitter.com/ousWrseCf8
Having an awesome time at the @CalgaryStampede with this year's #StampedeParade marshal @MarkMcMorris, a two time Olympic medalist for Canada🇨🇦.— Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 6, 2018
Happy Stampede all!#ableg #abpoli #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/u6KFSOCuTm
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi seemed to be having a great time multi-tasking himself.
Annual. I'm on a horse. Tweeting. pic.twitter.com/jioh70EGkA— Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) July 6, 2018
Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney boasted about his pancakes.
Perfecting my pancake-flipping skills at this morning's Chinook Centre Stampede breakfast. Great to see so many come out! #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/N8NetGzkck— Jason Kenney (@jkenney) July 7, 2018
And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended a breakfast hosted by MP Kent Hehr on Saturday and seemed to be relishing the Stampede spirit.
Huge thank you to our amazing crew of Calgary Centre volunteers! #volunteers #stampede #CalgaryStampede2018 #pancakes #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/GQUlw8OPbu— Kent Hehr 🇨🇦 (@kenthehr) July 7, 2018
. @JustinTrudeau, stopped by the barns to visit some of the beautiful horses. @calgarystampede #stampede2018 #cschuckwagons pic.twitter.com/K8R6OlZfVt— CS Chuckwagons (@CSchuckwagons) July 7, 2018
Yesterday, Trudeau also met with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada.
The best way to end the day is always with friends. #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/RQEPgSGPby— Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbCanada) July 7, 2018
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, meanwhile, enjoyed watching the derby.
Alright, Calgary. Let's do this! Bring on the world famous @calgarystampede!— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 6, 2018
If you spot me, come say hi! #CalgaryStampede #YYC #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/eBxL5soueA
No better way to cap off a busy day of Stampeding than at the @CSchuckwagons! Thanks @JohnBarlowMP for joining me and thank you Calgary for such a warm welcome. @calgarystampede #CalgaryStampede #YYC #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/wXIo2y0aU0— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 7, 2018
And former prime minister Stephen Harper took the opportunity to hang out with former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall.
Wonderful catching up with one of Canada's finest Premiers @BradWall306. Happy #CalgaryStampede2018! pic.twitter.com/xx9PypuQ0P— Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) July 7, 2018
We'd organize a vote on who's rocking the cowboy hat best, but we're too distracted by this one-pound meatball. Enjoy the Stampede, Calgarians!
