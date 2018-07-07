EDITION
CA
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA
    07/07/2018 17:06 EDT | Updated 5 hours ago

    Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer, Rachel Notley Jump Into Calgary Stampede Fun

    "The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth" kicks off this weekend.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the midway as he attends the Stampede in Calgary on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

    Once a year, over a million people gather for the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day celebration of Western culture that includes midway rides, rodeos, music, games, and some truly insane food. (Doughnut holes topped with bull testicles, anyone?)

    The 2018 Stampede kicked off with a parade on Friday, attracting so many revellers that a record for single-day attendance was smashed.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    Doug Rogers rides a bull named Wild West Willie during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    Alberta premier Rachel Notley, left, and finance minister Joe Ceci take part in the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    A parade float pass spectators lining a parkade during the Calgary Stampede on July 6, 2018.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    Young spectators cheer during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames waves as he rides during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

    Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
    A Tsuut'ina band member rides in the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

    Political leaders from all levels of government showed up to the Stampede to get in on the fun — and take advantage of the opportunity to gladhand with voters, a bonus, of course.

    Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has kept busy making pancakes, meeting Humbolt Broncos first responders, and dancing in the parade, to name a few activities on her itinerary.

    Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi seemed to be having a great time multi-tasking himself.

    Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney boasted about his pancakes.

    And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended a breakfast hosted by MP Kent Hehr on Saturday and seemed to be relishing the Stampede spirit.

    Yesterday, Trudeau also met with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

    Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, meanwhile, enjoyed watching the derby.

    And former prime minister Stephen Harper took the opportunity to hang out with former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall.

    We'd organize a vote on who's rocking the cowboy hat best, but we're too distracted by this one-pound meatball. Enjoy the Stampede, Calgarians!

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:AlbertaAndrew ScheerBrad WallCalgary Stampedecalgary stampede foodcalgary stampede picturescowboy hatsjustin trudeauNaheed NenshiRachel NotleyStephen Harper