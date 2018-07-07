Once a year, over a million people gather for the Calgary Stampede, a 10-day celebration of Western culture that includes midway rides, rodeos, music, games, and some truly insane food. (Doughnut holes topped with bull testicles, anyone?)

The 2018 Stampede kicked off with a parade on Friday, attracting so many revellers that a record for single-day attendance was smashed.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press Doug Rogers rides a bull named Wild West Willie during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press Alberta premier Rachel Notley, left, and finance minister Joe Ceci take part in the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press A parade float pass spectators lining a parkade during the Calgary Stampede on July 6, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press Young spectators cheer during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames waves as he rides during the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press A Tsuut'ina band member rides in the Calgary Stampede parade on July 6, 2018.

Political leaders from all levels of government showed up to the Stampede to get in on the fun — and take advantage of the opportunity to gladhand with voters, a bonus, of course.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has kept busy making pancakes, meeting Humbolt Broncos first responders, and dancing in the parade, to name a few activities on her itinerary.

Officially, @calgarystampede doesn't start until today but we still had a busy and awesome day yesterday.



Check out these highlights and then, I'll see you at the parade! https://t.co/iFVDGVDpoH#calgarystampede2018#yyc #ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/HFcs5vybRJ — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 6, 2018

Before the @calgarystampede parade yesterday, I had the honour of meeting some of first responders who were on the scene of the devastating @HumboldtBroncos bus crash.



Again, thank you for your heroic service. #humboldtstrong #ableg #abpoli #stampede2018 #yyc pic.twitter.com/ousWrseCf8 — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 7, 2018

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi seemed to be having a great time multi-tasking himself.

Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney boasted about his pancakes.

Perfecting my pancake-flipping skills at this morning's Chinook Centre Stampede breakfast. Great to see so many come out! #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/N8NetGzkck — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) July 7, 2018

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also attended a breakfast hosted by MP Kent Hehr on Saturday and seemed to be relishing the Stampede spirit.

Yesterday, Trudeau also met with Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada.

The best way to end the day is always with friends. #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/RQEPgSGPby — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbCanada) July 7, 2018

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, meanwhile, enjoyed watching the derby.

No better way to cap off a busy day of Stampeding than at the @CSchuckwagons! Thanks @JohnBarlowMP for joining me and thank you Calgary for such a warm welcome. @calgarystampede #CalgaryStampede #YYC #Stampede2018 pic.twitter.com/wXIo2y0aU0 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 7, 2018

And former prime minister Stephen Harper took the opportunity to hang out with former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall.

Wonderful catching up with one of Canada's finest Premiers @BradWall306. Happy #CalgaryStampede2018! pic.twitter.com/xx9PypuQ0P — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) July 7, 2018

We'd organize a vote on who's rocking the cowboy hat best, but we're too distracted by this one-pound meatball. Enjoy the Stampede, Calgarians!

