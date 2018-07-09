Shopping for swimwear can stir up some polarizing feelings.

For some, a day of trying on swimsuits is an absolute nightmare. Others relish in mixing, matching and experimenting with different styles and cuts.

If you're the former, one way to get excited about the task at hand is to figure out what works for your body and choose a style you love. And don't get discouraged! Searching for a swimsuit has never been easier. Retailers are getting better at making their sizing more inclusive, and brands like American Eagle now feature swimsuit models of various body types who are not Photoshopped in their campaigns.

Everyone should be able to feel confident and happy while splashing about on an inflated flamingo. If you haven't found your dream suit yet, we have a few choice suggestions, along with styling tips to help you find the right match. So find that suit that is absolute fire. Then put it on. Then head to your nearest body of water. Wear sunscreen and a fabulous hat. Mission accomplished.

1. Tie-front one-piece swimsuit

Eloquii

"Plus-size" fashion has in the past been saddled with unflattering designs that aimed to cover bodies up. Luckily, retailers are finally listening and designing clothing that's chic, youthful and sexy. Eloquii is the online spot to find swimsuits that don't cover every inch of your body. This may be a one-piece, but the peek-a-boo cut-outs give it a sexy appeal, while the bows draw the eyes in and accentuate your curves. Available in sizes 12 to 28.

Buy it here: Eloquii, $119.90

2. Ruffle bikini

American Eagle

One of the cutest ways to create volume and accentuate the bust area is to wear ruffles. Aerie's ruffle bikini top comes in black, nude, peach and a tropical print. Swimsuits with low necklines, patterns and underwire are also great for creating drama up top. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

Buy it here: American Eagle top, $25.86; bottoms, $19.58

3. Tropicana one-piece

Reformation

This monokini by L.A.'s cool girl brand Reformation is modern and retro at the same time. The cut-out and bow draws attention upwards to create a balanced silhouette. Other flattering design elements that complement curvy hips include lower necklines, patterns and embellishments on top. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Buy it here: Reformation, $167.86

4. Coastline Paddle Suit

Lululemon

Given our current affinity for athleisure, this wetsuit inspired one-piece by Lululemon is in high demand. It's universally flattering and an excellent option if you want full coverage on top. Plus, if you're heading out to surf, your protected arms will thank you. Available in sizes two to 12.

Buy it here: Lululemon, $138

5. Carnival underwire bikini

Swimsuits for All

Pineapples have been the pattern of the moment for about two years now. The quirky fruit adorns this bikini from Swimsuits for All. The company also features suits designed by curvy model Ashley Graham. This particular bikini features high-waisted bottoms and a supportive underwire top. Tops available in sizes D/DDD to G/H. Bottoms available in sizes 10 to 24.

Buy it here: Swimsuits for All, $66.30

6. Marysia French Gramercy bikini top

J. Crew

This playful swimsuit from Marysia will undoubtedly earn you envious stares. Proportion comes into play with this swimsuit, drawing attention away from your chest with a simple, solid top and down toward the dramatic peplum bottom. Available in sizes XS to L.

Buy it here: J. Crew, $216

7. Colour-block one-piece swimsuit

Forever 21

Colour blocking can be a great styling trick. This one-piece from Forever 21 is flattering for a variety of body shapes. The plunging neckline and high-cut legs make this one piece super-sexy and the middle band creates a flattering emphasis around your waist. Available in sizes S to XL.

Buy it here: Forever 21, $33.90

8. Lace push-up one-piece swimsuit

Torrid

Sometimes, you don't want to parade around in a barely-there bikini. That's when this smoking-hot peplum number from Torrid comes into play. The lace provides so much flirtiness while the retro-styled bodice drives up the glam factor. Available in sizes M to 6XL.

Buy it here: Torrid, $98.90

9. Lace-panelled triangle bikini

Net-A-Porter

And sometimes, you do want to parade around in a barely-there bikini. Call out your curves with this pricey but angelic bikini by Anjuna. Available in sizes XS to L.

Buy it here: Net-A-Porter, $530

10. One-piece side cut-out swimsuit

Michael Kors

This preppy-yet-foxy one piece by Michael Kors has all kinds of features at work to draw attention to your waistline: the sloping, one-shoulder neckline, the diagonal stripes, the dramatic side cutout. Like we said, preppy. Yet foxy. Available in sizes two to 14.

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $161

With a file from Lisa Yeung.

