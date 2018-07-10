The internet has spoken: hands off our hot dogs.

After Costco unveiled its new food court menu, social media freaked out about one change in particular.

The wholesaler's hot dog deal, which lets customers buy a hot dog and a fountain pop for $1.50, still exists. But the deal can no longer be used for a Polish sausage, which is off the menu.

Fans of Costco's Polish sausage took to Twitter using the hashtag #SaveThePolishDog to decry the menu changes, which also includes replacing the ice cream sundae with an acai bowl.

My entire childhood is eating a polish hot dog after shopping at Costco. And not to mention y'all took off the berry sundae and added an açai bowl. You also took off the chocolate ice cream and only have vanilla and this vanilla açai swirl. Genuinely mad. #SaveThePolishDog — Olivia (@mylifeasliv11) July 8, 2018

Hey @Costco, any way we could skip the acai bowls or whatever super food garbage you're adding and keep the polish dog? If you have to replace something get rid of those nasty chicken bake things. #SaveThePolishDog — Jeremy (@AttackTH67) July 9, 2018

Come on #Costco please please please #SaveThePolishDog. It doesn't take up that much room. Just cook them at the same time as the beef dog. I promise to have the acai bowl bowl for dessert. — ibgwen4fun (@WendySWall) July 9, 2018

However, several concerned Canadians reached out to the company, and a spokesperson confirmed the sausage removal is NOT happening in Canada.

Hi Ramzy. Thanks for your inquiry. Hello Steve. Please note that Costco Canada is not removing or replacing the Polish Sausage. We will continue to offer both all beef hotdog and all beef polish. Have a nice day! - Jonathan — Costco Canada (@costcocanada) July 9, 2018

Rest assured, Canadian hot dog fans.