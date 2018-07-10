EDITION
    • BUSINESS
    07/10/2018 07:48 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    No, Costco Is Not Getting Rid Of The All-Beef Polish Sausage

    At least not in Canada, anyway.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Customers line up for ready cooked food at the cafe inside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store in Villebon-sur-Yvette, France, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

    The internet has spoken: hands off our hot dogs.

    After Costco unveiled its new food court menu, social media freaked out about one change in particular.

    The wholesaler's hot dog deal, which lets customers buy a hot dog and a fountain pop for $1.50, still exists. But the deal can no longer be used for a Polish sausage, which is off the menu.

    Fans of Costco's Polish sausage took to Twitter using the hashtag #SaveThePolishDog to decry the menu changes, which also includes replacing the ice cream sundae with an acai bowl.

    However, several concerned Canadians reached out to the company, and a spokesperson confirmed the sausage removal is NOT happening in Canada.

    Rest assured, Canadian hot dog fans.

