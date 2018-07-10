CALGARY — The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has filed an application at the Canada Industrial Relations Board to represent flight attendants at WestJet.

The union says a majority of WestJet flight attendants have signed cards supporting unionization with CUPE, including WestJet's mainline carrier and low-cost carrier Swoop.

Pilots already unionized

The move by CUPE to unionize the flight attendants follows the unionization of the airline's pilots who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

A threat of a strike by the pilots was averted earlier this year when the airline and union agreed to a settlement process and, if necessary, to use final and binding arbitration.

CUPE says it represents 12,000 flight attendants at 10 different airlines including Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing.

