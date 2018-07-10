This year's World Cup is coming to an end, and no matter how badly your bracket is doing, chances are you're on this page because you want to know how it ends. The last match will take place Sunday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. ET. (That means it will be noon in the Atlantic provinces, 9 a.m. in Calgary, and a bright-and-early 8 a.m. in B.C.)

If you want to watch from the comfort of your own home and/or bed, you can stream the game online on CTV or TSN. But if you want to go out, whether you're a staunch Croatia supporter, pro-France, or heartbroken that your team didn't make it this far, here are some of the most exciting places to watch Croatia vs. France in major Canadian cities. Just make sure you arrive early!

We'll keep adding new info on how to take in the World Cup final ahead of Sunday. Have a favourite spot to watch? Share with us in the comments!

Toronto

Brookfield Place (181 Bay St.)

The concourse level of Brookfield Place is home to the TSN-sponsored World Cup Viewing Lounge, a great stop to take in the last game.

Union Summer Market (65 Front St. W)

The open-air market outside Union Station features vendors, food stands, and a giant screen that will play the World Cup final on Sunday. Don't be late — seating will be limited.

Café Diplomatico (594 College St.)

If bars are more your thing, there are many Toronto spots you'll want to hit up this weekend. Café Diplomatico is a great place to watch the final, no matter who you're rooting for: It's a Little Italy fixture, but because the Italian team failed to qualify for the World Cup this year, it's a safe spot for anyone. (Although heed this warning from a HuffPost editor who lives nearby: the celebration by France fans on Tuesday went on loudly and enthusiastically late into the evening.)

Scallywags Bar (11 St. Clair W.)

This Roncesvalles bar has been showing all the games on its 30 TV screens — plus, it has a rooftop patio.

Montreal

Parc Jean Drapeau (1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve)

Why not take in Sunday's final when it's broadcast on a big outdoor screen on the man-made island between Montreal and the South Shore?

If you'd rather stay downtown and enjoy the final with a beer, L'Barouf will be THE spot for France supporters to take it all in. (If you don't believe us, check out this pic they posted when France qualified for the final on Tuesday.)

Bruno Sport Bar (313 Beaubien E.)

Because Italy failed to qualify, this Italian spot has so far in the Cup been home to the large population of emigrés from France living in the Plateau and Mile End.

Hardcore England fans mourning their losses who still want to take in the final will likely want to head to St. Henri for the Burgundy Lion, which the owner has called "the official headquarters" for fans of the English team. If you're a slightly more casual viewer who supported England, head to the Mile End for Bishop & Bagg. Although the two English pubs have the same London-bred owners, the Mile End location has slightly more chill, given the large Portuguese and Italian populations in the neighbourhood.

These Mile End mainstays are both prime spots to watch the big game. They're both likely to be packed, but if one of them is full, you can just run down the street to the other one.

Calgary

This bar is seriously committed to World Cup watching: it's been opening as early as 5:45 a.m. for games that start at 6. It's been a big destination for England fans, but it's never been a strict England bar, so the final is likely to attract fans on both sides.

Both locations will open at 8 a.m. for early games. The Calgary North location, on 27th Ave. N.E., has been a prime destination for African, Middle Eastern, and Eastern European countries, so that should be a good spot to head for Croatia supporters.

Vancouver

Rio Theatre (1660 Broadway St. E.)

The game will be broadcast live bright and early at the Rio Theatre. (The game starts at 8 a.m., West Coast time!) You have to be 19 or older to sit on the main floor, as there will be bar service, but minors are allowed on the balcony.

Vancouver Alpen Club (4875 Victoria Dr.)

Even though Germany exited the tournament surprisingly early, the German community centre is still hosting the final. Deutsches Haus, the restaurant inside the club, will show the game on its TVs, and it will also be broadcast on the big screen in the main hall.

Red Card Sports Bar (560 Smithe St.)

As a European sports bar, it was the Vancouver spot for France supporters during the last World Cup.

Croatian Cultural Centre (3250 Commercial Dr.)

For fans who would love to see Croatia take it from France, this will be the place to be. It doesn't take reservations, but it has a capacity of about 400.

Yagger's Restaurant and Bistro (433 W. Pender St. and 2884 W. Broadway)

With locations in Kitsilano and downtown, Yagger's offers two more solid options. The bar has eight TVs, plus a big screen.

Ottawa

TD Place Stadium (1015 Bank St.)

The game will be broadcast live on the huge screen at TD Place. Bring your own seating — you'll be setting up right on the field.

The ByWard Market location of the popular bar chain has confirmed that it will open at 9 a.m. to take advantage of the extended bar hours Ontario has in effect during the period of the World Cup.

Earl of Sussex (431 Sussex Dr.)

Another ByWard market pub, the Earl of Sussex boasts ample seating and a big-screen TV out on the patio. It should be a good spot for England supporters to cry into their beer.

