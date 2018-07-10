Stratford Mayor Is Eager For Justin Bieber To Have Hometown Wedding

TORONTO — Justin Bieber's hometown of Stratford, Ont. is prepared to host the pop star's wedding — should he decide to hold it there.

Dan Mathieson, mayor of the southwestern Ontario city, says he hopes Bieber considers the offer when he discusses with fiancee Hailey Baldwin where they might get married.

The 24-year-old singer confirmed his engagement in an Instagram post on Monday.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:14pm PDT

Mathieson says that once some time passes, he expects many locals businesses and people from the community to encourage Bieber to return home.

And he thinks Bieber might seriously consider it.

He says the singer frequently returns to Stratford to see friends and family, and locals have come to accept that he's simply part of the community.

