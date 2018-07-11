Meghan Markle Proves She’s A Fashion Chameleon With 2 Different Looks

It's the second and final day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Ireland, but Meghan Markle has already impressed us with a myriad of spectacular outfits.

And while we wouldn't expect anything less from the new royal, who's quickly become a fashion icon, we can't help but marvel at the different styles she's managed to serve in such a short time.

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex arriving to meet President Michael Higgins.

To kick off day two in Dublin, Markle wore a chic taupe green dress by French designer Roland Mouret. The frock featured ruffle detail and a boatneck neckline, which has become Markle's signature royal style.

According to the Evening Standard, designer Mouret is close friends with the duchess and was rumoured to be one of the top contenders to design her wedding dress. Although Givenchy ultimately received that honour, Markle sported one of Mouret's designs a day ahead of the royal wedding in May.

The style was very similar to the one she wore in Ireland, featuring draping detail in the front and a wide neckline.

POOL New / Reuters Meghan Markle wearing a Roland Mouret dress a day ahead of her wedding.

To complete her first look on day two of Ireland, Markle sported a sleek updo and accessorized with black suede pumps by Paul Andrew, Birks earrings, and a Fendi bag.

PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wearing a chic dress by Roland Mouret and Birks earrings.

Duchess Meghan exuded elegance and sophistication, and rightly so. For her and Prince Harry's first engagement of the day, the couple met with President Michael Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin.

For their second outing, the royal couple visited Dublin's famous Croke Park to learn about traditional Gaelic games, such as hurling (an ancient Irish field sport) and camogie (a women's stick-and-ball team sport).

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park.

Ahead of the outing, Markle did a quick outfit change and emerged with a strikingly different look from her first. Wearing a black trouser suit by Givenchy, a plain white tee and Sarah Flint heels, the duchess looked effortlessly cool and classy — almost as if she was channeling her "Suits" character, Rachel Zane.

The 36-year-old royal even let her hair fall down in loose waves, and opted for a simple fold-over clutch by Givenchy in place of the larger Fendi bag she carried to the previous event.

Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex at Croke Park.

Considering Markle has been sporting dress after dress to her latest royal engagements — including Prince Louis' christening and Royal Air Force Centenary — the return to a classic suit is a refreshing change, Harper's Bazaar noted.

Only Duchess Meghan could pull off polar opposite looks in a matter of hours. But don't expect her Givenchy suit to be her last outfit of the day. To wrap up the royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband are expected to meet with female tech entrepreneurs and join a celebration for the city of Cork's free computer programming clubs, People magazine reports.

