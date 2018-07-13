EDITION
    NEWS
    07/13/2018 13:45 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    2008 Greyhound Beheading To Blame For Bus Ridership Drop, Joe Hargrave Says

    Saskatchewan shut down its bus company in last year's austerity budget.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
    Joe Hargrave, MLA for Prince Albert, speaks to reporters at the Legislative Building in Regina, Oct. 25, 2017.

    REGINA — The minister for Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corp. says a beheading on a Greyhound bus in Manitoba 10 years ago was the tipping point for bus ridership in his province.

    Joe Hargrave says ridership on what was the government-owned Saskatchewan Transportation Co. dropped like a rock after that.

    Bus company shut down

    Vince Li, who now goes by the name Will Baker, beheaded and cannibalized fellow passenger Tim McLean on a Greyhound bus that was bound for Winnipeg on July 30, 2008.

    Li was charged with second-degree murder, but was found not criminally responsible for his actions.

    He has since received a full discharge from the mental hospital where he was being held.

    Saskatchewan shut down its bus company in last year's austerity budget due to what the province said was a consistent drop in ridership.

    Greyhound announced earlier this week that it is ending the majority of its passenger service in Western Canada by the end of October.

    • Canadian Press
