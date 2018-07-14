Health Canada says a brand of frozen mixed berries is being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Hain Celestial Canada, ULC is recalling Europe's Best brand Field Berry Mixes.

It says the recall was triggered by a recall in another country, but no illnesses associated with the product have been reported.

It says the brand's 600 gram bags of Field Berry Mix and 2 kilogram bags of 4-Field Berry Mix are affected.

The agency says it's conducting a food safety investigation.

