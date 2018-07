Look at this amazing family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new family photos taken shortly after Prince Louis' christening earlier this week.

Kensington Palace's Instagram account released four photos taken by Matt Holyoak with Will, Kate, their three children and other members of the Royal Family.

But our favourite picture of the set is this one of Kate Middleton with her newborn, Louis, in the gardens at Clarence House.

