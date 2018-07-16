EDITION
    • BUSINESS
    07/16/2018 07:36 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Montreal's La Presse Adopts Not-For-Profit Structure

    Quebec fast-tracked a bill to repeal a provision of an act adopted in 1967 regarding La Presse's ownership.

    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    La Presse publisher Guy Crevier, left, responds to a question as president Pierre-Elliott Levasseur looks on during a news conference Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in Montreal.

    Montreal-based La Presse news group says it has officially adopted a not-for-profit structure.

    President Pierre-Elliott Levasseur announced on La Presse's website that the outlet is fully independent from the Power Corporation of Canada as of Saturday.

    Going forward, Levasseur says the 130-year-old publication will operate as a "social trust" that will be administered by retired Supreme Court justice Louis LeBel.

    The Canadian Press Images
    A copy of French language newspaper La Presse's final print edition is shown in Montreal, Dec. 30, 2017.

    La Presse first announced its intention to shift to a non-profit structure in May.

    The Quebec government paved the way for the change last month by fast-tracking a bill to repeal a provision of an act adopted in 1967 regarding La Presse's ownership.

    Power Corp., which owned La Presse through its subsidiary Square Victoria Communications Group, agreed to grant $50 million to the new venture.

    The company also holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with Torstar and a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail.

    MORE:BusinessCanadian mediaLa PresseLa Presse not for profitMontreal