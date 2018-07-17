Meghan Markle’s Chic Trench Dress Is Canadian And From Her Own Closet

Meghan Markle can't stop, won't stop sharing her love of Canadian fashion!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with her husband, Prince Harry, to visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London on Tuesday. For the occasion, the 36-year-old royal sported a chic, pale pink trench dress by Canadian label House of Nonie. The sleeveless frock was detailed with double-breasted buttons and a simple tie-waist belt.

Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duchess of Sussex visits The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London on July 17, 2018.

In true Markle fashion, the duchess wore her hair in her signature messy bun and accessorized her dress with a matching Mulberry clutch and nude heels by Dior.

This ends Markle's streak of wearing European designers since tying the knot in May. House of Nonie is a Calgary-based ready-to-wear womenswear label founded by Calgarian Nina Kharey in 2008.

GC Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition on July 17, 2018.

"Seeing Meghan Markle wear the NONIE Trench Dress today with such elegance and grace is beyond exciting!" Kharey told People magazine. "Her continuous support of Canadian brands is remarkable, and it is a true honour to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer she has worn since her wedding earlier this year."

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Kharey for further comment.

Markle loves a good modern trench, as evidenced by the olive-green Aritzia trench coat she wore in April and the Margaux trench coat from Toronto-based brand Line the Label she wore last fall.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Meghan Markle, wearing an Aritzia trench coat, with Prince Harry at the UK trials for the 2018 Invictus Games on April 6.

Both pieces sold out in a matter of days, so we won't be surprised if the duchess' latest number manages to sell out quickly, too.

The Nonie dress, which retails at $1,085, is from the brand's Spring/Summer 2018 collection and was bought by Markle when she was living in Toronto last year, People reports. So if you were wondering why Markle's latest outfit suited her style to a tee, it's because it's from her own personal wardrobe!

At the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband met with Mandela's granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, as well as anti-apartheid activists before taking a tour of the exhibit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela @southbankcentre before viewing the @Mandela100UK exhibition. pic.twitter.com/8elD7eF6Bh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses meet Paul and Adelaide Joseph, Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/el7poVbnYn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Markle's latest appearance follows a very busy week of royal engagements, where she stunned in a variety of designer outfits.

Among her most standout looks include a green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis' christening, a boatneck Dior dress worn to the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations, a black Givenchy trouser suit worn on her two-day tour of Ireland, and a blue-and-white Ralph Lauren button-down shirt worn with cream wide-leg trousers to Wimbledon.

We can't wait to see which Canadian designer Markle will wear next!