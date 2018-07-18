The ritual family excursion to the local Costco warehouse could be a thing of the past for some customers, with the wholesaler announcing Wednesday that it's beginning to expand its grocery delivery service to Canada.

For the time being, the online ordering service via Costco.ca will be available only to customers in southern Ontario, with plans to expand to the rest of Ontario and Quebec. The company has "no timeline" for expansion into other markets for now, according to a press release.

Only non-perishable goods will be available through the service, which comes with a guarantee of delivery within two days. There will be no delivery surcharge for orders over $75.

The company says "hundreds of grocery items," including health and beauty products and vitamins and supplements, will be available for delivery.

Costco's move, which the company signalled earlier this year, comes as its retail competitors step up efforts to capture some of the online shopping market increasingly dominated by Amazon.

Loblaw last year teamed up with Instacart to provide grocery delivery starting in Toronto and Vancouver. Walmart has had an online order and grocery pick-up service in Canada since 2015.

Amazon — which last year became a major player in groceries with the purchase of Whole Foods — has offered delivery of groceries in Canada since 2013.

