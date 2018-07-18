The Queen's Jewelry During Trump's Visit May Have Held Hidden Messages

Did Queen Elizabeth, the 92-year-old monarch of the United Kingdom, throw some subtle shade at President Donald Trump during his recent U.K. visit? It's a popular theory that social media users are peddling this week, citing the royal's interesting brooch choices as evidence.
Last Thursday, the day Trump landed in Britain, the Queen was spotted wearing a brooch that was reportedly gifted to her in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The pin, a vintage piece made from 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate, is known as the American State Visit Brooch.
The following day, the Queen met with Trump at Windsor Castle and donned a different pin on her jacket: This time, a palm-leaf brooch that her mother wore at the state funeral for her father, King George VI.
Eagle-eyed Twitter user SamuraiKnitter, who's been credited as the originator of the so-called "Brooch Warfare" theory, put it this way:
On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth chose to wear the Sapphire Jubilee Brooch, a snowflake-shaped ornament given to her last year as a special gift from Canada.
The Queen does not typically comment on political matters so even if the brooches were a political statement and not mere coincidence, it's unlikely that the monarch will ever own up to it.
Still, Twitter users have been having a field day with the idea.