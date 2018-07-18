BUSINESS
Trump's Tariffs On Canadian Newsprint Risk Killing U.S. Newspapers

Tariffs have raised newsprint costs by 25 to 30 per cent, which many struggling newspapers can't afford.

Foreman John Shamrock checks the color on a page of newspaper while printing the daily edition of The Columbian on April 18, 2018 in Vancouver, Washington. Members of the U.S. Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of cutting coverage or going out of business if the U.S. maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint.
WASHINGTON Members of the U.S. Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of cutting coverage or going out of business if the U.S. maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

The Trump administration ordered the tariffs in response to a complaint from a paper producer in Washington state. It argues that Canadian competitors take advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

About a dozen lawmakers spoke out Tuesday against making the tariffs permanent during a United States International Trade Commission hearing.

Newsprint is generally the second-largest expense for local papers. The tariffs have increased prices by 25 to 30 per cent.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the tariffs are "speeding the decline in an industry that plays an important role in our society.''

