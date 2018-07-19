MONTREAL — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says an independent investigation has revealed that MP Christine Moore is not guilty of any wrongdoing amid allegations she sexually harassed a former soldier.

Singh told a news conference in Montreal today the probe has concluded the allegations were not supported by the evidence and that she did not abuse her position of authority.

Singh says Moore will resume her functions within the NDP caucus.

Retired corporal Glen Kirkland accused Moore earlier this year of inappropriate behaviour and abusing her power, while the MP has argued her relationship with Kirkland in 2013 was consensual.

She said in May she loved Kirkland at the time.

Moore has held the Quebec riding of Abitibi-Temiscamingue since 2011.