A 60-year-old Edmonton driver has been charged with aggravated assault, after she allegedly used her SUV to target a 85-year-old woman that she knew.

The victim was outside of a KFC restaurant near the Meadowlark Shopping Centre on Wednesday evening when she was hit by a 2007 Toyota RAV4 SUV, said Edmonton police in a news release.

According to surveillance video, the SUV had driven onto the sidewalk, hit the elderly pedestrian, backed up and then drove forward again, smashing into the wall of the restaurant, reported Global News.

Police arrested and charged Donna Elder, who remains in custody until her next court appearance. Elder and the victim knew each other, said investigators without disclosing any more details.

The 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and remains in critical condition, said police on Thursday.