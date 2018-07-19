POLITICS
Scott Moe, Doug Ford Oppose Federal Carbon Pricing At Council Of The Federation

The two voiced their opposition prior to the start of formal talks between Canada's premiers.

Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, left to right, pose for an official photo on the lawn of the Algonquin Resort as the Canadian premiers meet in St. Andrews, N.B., on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his province will intervene in Saskatchewan's court case against Ottawa's carbon pricing policy.

Ford joined Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in voicing opposition to the plan prior to the start of formal talks between Canada's premiers at the Council of the Federation meeting underway today in St. Andrews, N.B.

Ford says both provinces are on "the exact same page" and Ontario will use every tool at its disposal to challenge a tax he says is bad for families and businesses.

Moe says a one-size-fits-all carbon tax fails to recognize the diverse nature of the Canadian economy.

Ford's newly elected government is scrapping the province's cap-and-trade program.

A federally imposed carbon price would start at $20 per tonne and increase to a level of $50 a tonne by 2022.

