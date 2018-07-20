As news of Olympic athlete Denis Ten's stabbing death spread late this week, Canada's figure skating community reacted in shock, sadness, and disbelief.

The Canadian figure skating team had just competed with Ten at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics in February. Ten, who skated for Kazakhstan and earned a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, died Thursday after reportedly being stabbed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, by two men attempting a car robbery.

"The world has lost a bright light," gold medalist Tessa Virtue tweeted Thursday. "We'll miss your exuberance, artistry, and friendship, D.T."

💔 The world has lost a bright light. We'll miss your exuberance, artistry, and friendship, D.T. https://t.co/1WNMb5x3AN — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) July 19, 2018

Virtue's ice dancing partner Scott Moir tweeted that Ten was "as kind as he was talented."

"It was an honour to share the ice with him. You will be greatly missed, Denis," he wrote.

So sad to hear of Denis Ten's tragic passing. He was as kind as he was talented. It was an honour to share the ice with him. You will be greatly missed, Denis. — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) July 19, 2018

Women's figure skater Gabrielle Daleman, men's figure skater Patrick Chan, and bronze medal pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford all shared their shock and disbelief as well, noting that Ten was a talented skater, a good friend, and a kind and thoughtful person.

Chan called Ten "one of the most beautiful skaters to have graced our sport," adding that his thoughts are with Ten's family.

"I always felt honoured to share the ice with him," Radford tweeted.

I am so shocked and saddened by the news of Denis Ten. He was one of the most talented skaters on the planet and such a kind, smart and thoughtful human being. I always felt honoured to share the ice with him. My heart goes to his family...💔 — Eric Radford (@Rad85E) July 19, 2018

The fact that someone wanted car mirrors so badly that it ended in the death of @Tenis_Den is something I can never wrap my head around. How is this possible? What type of people are out there in this crazy World? #RIPDenis #DenisTen — Meagan Duhamel (@mhjd_85) July 20, 2018

I feel so honored and grateful to have shared the ice with @Tenis_Den. One of the most beautiful skaters to have graced our sport. My thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time. I feel so lucky to have made memories with Denis that I will cherish forever... — Patrick Chan (@Pchiddy) July 19, 2018

Skate Canada, the governing body for the sport of figure skating in Canada, said they were "shocked and saddened."

We are shocked and saddened by the news of Denis Ten's tragic passing. Our deepest condolences go out to Denis' family and friends, and the worldwide skating family. pic.twitter.com/qqJRJ1KsvK — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) July 19, 2018

Ten, who was 25, was reportedly knifed during an altercation with two men in Almaty who were trying to remove the mirrors from his car. He was found unconscious in the street by a passerby and taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later, according to multiple media reports.

His death is an "irreparable loss," Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said in a statement published by news agency Kazinform.

"He greatly contributed to the formation and development of the national figure skating school, the promotion of Kazakhstan's sport at the highest level. His outstanding achievements glorified our country and helped popularize sport among youth," Nazarbayev said.

Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters A makeshift memorial for Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 20, 2018.

Ten won a bronze medal in Sochi in 2014, and a silver medal in the World Figure Skating Championships in 2013, but placed 27th in PyeongChang while battling injuries.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called Ten "a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport."

"Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age," Bach said on Twitter.