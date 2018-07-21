LIVING
07/21/2018 22:21 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Prince George's Birthday Is Here! Celebrate With These Precious Photos

Growing up so fast.

It's a big day for the Royal Family: Prince George of Cambridge, everyone's favourite eldest sibling, possible sasspot, Lion King fan, Cancer-Leo cusper, and the 49th best-dressed British man of 2015 is turning 5.

Kensington Palace released an adorable new photo of George to mark the occasion on July 22. Check out that grin-and-collar combo:

This year, he started school, was a page boy in his uncle's royal wedding, welcomed a little brother, went to several royal events, and — highlight! — played a sheep in his school's nativity play.

His fifth birthday has been marked with a commemorative coin of St. George slaying a dragon, an old English legend about good triumphing over evil. The dramatic imagery seems like a lot of pressure for a 5-year-old, but as someone who's never had a commemorative coin issued in my honour, I'll admit that I'm no expert.

To honour the little prince and possible future king, please enjoy these photos of some of Prince George's most memorable moments.

  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    When you know you're about to turn 5 and the best is yet to come.
  • WPA Pool via Getty Images
    When the bride looks great and all, but you hope your outfit will be remembered, too.
  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    When you spot something incredible.
  • Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images
    When you just have to put your foot down.
  • AFP Contributor via Getty Images
    When you're nervous about starting school, but at least you have a unicorn crest to rely on.
  • Handout via Getty Images
    When you've just turned four and you're trying out a collarless shirt.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When you're really feeling your new gingham buttondown.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    When you got a stain on your shirt RIGHT before the photographers came through.
  • AFP Contributor via Getty Images
    When you really need a nap.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    When you don't feel like doing your royal duties.
  • DMC via Getty Images
    When you can't tell if someone likes you for you, or because you're a prince.
  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    When you get asked to do something you really don't want to do.
  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    When you're trying to settle your screaming fans.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    When you witness your sibling make an embarrassing mistake.
  • Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    When you're SO ready to leave but no one is moving.
  • Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    When you get caught doing something you shouldn't have.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    When you know everyone thinks you're the cutest.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    When you're genuinely happy to see a familiar face.
  • Pool via Getty Images
    When you're bored and stuck waiting for your parents to finish a conversation.
  • Franziska Krug via Getty Images
    When you're so excited by what's going on but you're not allowed to join.
  • Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When you've discovered something new.
  • Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When you've experienced pure bliss.
  • Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When you're studying someone to see if they're a good person.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When nothing goes your way.
  • DZY via Getty Images
    When you're feeling patriotic.
  • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    When someone annoying keeps calling you and you're about to tell them off.
  • Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    When you don't get what all the fuss is about.
  • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    When you are trying to figure out how you know the person who said "Hi" to you.
  • Danny Martindale via Getty Images
    When you've got gas.

More from HuffPost:


MORE:LivingParentsPrince GeorgePrince George birthdayPrince George photosRoyal FamilyRoyal Wedding