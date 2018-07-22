REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir Members of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', are seen inspecting the damage at a Roman ruin site in Daraa, Syria December 23, 2017.

The Israeli military has evacuated 800 members of the White Helmets and their families from a Syrian border area to Jordan. The civil defence volunteers had been stranded in the border area with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the latest Syrian government offensive in southwestern Syria. Jordan confirmed that 800 Syrian citizens have entered its territory and would remain before moving on to Western countries including Canada. Canada has offered to host up to 50 White Helmets and their families, a senior official confirmed to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity. With the addition of family members, that could bring the total to around 250 Syrians, although the official said the actual number could be lower. Canada helped get the evacuated citizens from Syria to Jordan, CBC News reported. RONEN ZVULUN via Getty Images Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on July 15, 2018. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Justin Trudeau was among those who personally asked that Israel evacuate hundreds of White Helmets from Syria amid fears they would be attacked by government troops. Netanyahu revealed the conversations with Canada's prime minister, U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders shortly after the dramatic overnight rescue. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged to support the humanitarian workers and first-responders. The Israeli military said its actions did not reflect a change to Israel's non-intervention policy in Syria's war, now in its eighth year, where all the warring parties are considered hostile.

Following an Israeli Government directive and at the request of the United States and additional European countries, the IDF recently completed a humanitarian effort to rescue members of a Syrian civil organization and their families — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 22, 2018

The civilians were evacuated from the war zone in Southern Syria due to an immediate threat to their lives. The transfer of the displaced Syrians through Israel is an exceptional humanitarian gesture — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 22, 2018