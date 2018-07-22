A mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood has killed at least one person and sent 11 people to hospital, paramedics told HuffPost Canada.
A child is among the injured.
Gunfire was reported in the Danforth and Logan area just after 10 p.m. ET.
Paramedics described it as a "mass casualty incident."
More to come
This is a truly difficult mass casualty incident. Paramedics are working extremely hard right now in Toronto. https://t.co/RgGIdE2olr— TO Paramedic Union (@416TPSUnit) July 23, 2018