Toronto Danforth Pape Shooting Injures Several People

At least one child was among those rushed to hospital.

A mass shooting in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood has killed at least one person and sent 11 people to hospital, paramedics told HuffPost Canada.

A child is among the injured.

Gunfire was reported in the Danforth and Logan area just after 10 p.m. ET.

Paramedics described it as a "mass casualty incident."

More to come
