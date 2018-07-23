OTTAWA — Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No injuries

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan thanked security forces for their "prompt response," on Twitter.

I have been briefed about the incident on Parliament Hill this morning during the Changing of the Guard parade. Relieved that no one was injured. Thank you to all Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services members for your prompt response. — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) July 23, 2018

