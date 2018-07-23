NEWS
07/23/2018 15:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Man With Knife Detained On Parliament Hill

He was taken into custody during the Changing of the Guard parade.

  • Canadian Press
Canada's federal Parliament buildings is seen in Ottawa in a stock photo.
stefko via Getty Images
Canada's federal Parliament buildings is seen in Ottawa in a stock photo.

OTTAWA — Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No injuries

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan thanked security forces for their "prompt response," on Twitter.

With a file from Emma Paling

Also On HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE:crimeNewsparliament hillPoliticsrcmp