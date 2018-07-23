NEWS
07/23/2018 11:08 EDT | Updated 33 minutes ago

Celebrities Join Locals In Shock, Hope After Toronto Danforth Mass Shooting

The outpouring of love was immediate.

Toronto police walk along Danforth Ave. after a shooting in the neighbourhood on July 23, 2018; William Shatner was one of the celebrities who quickly reacted to the news.
Getty Images
Toronto police walk along Danforth Ave. after a shooting in the neighbourhood on July 23, 2018; William Shatner was one of the celebrities who quickly reacted to the news.

Many Torontonians and Canadians across the country were shocked to wake up to the news of a "mass casualty" shooting incident in the city's Danforth neighbourhood, known to many as Greektown.

A frequent destination for citizens and tourists alike, the area draws thousands of people to its streets, particularly in the summer where its patios are filled with people of all ages.

Canadian band Arcade Fire had just finished their concert downtown and quickly shared their thoughts:

Steven Page, the former lead singer of Barenaked Ladies and whose songs specifically reference the area, was also quick to send out his thoughts and shock at what occurred:

Other high-profile stars with ties to the city expressed their grief and hopes for strength:

Also on HuffPost Canada:

MORE:canadian celebritiesdanforth shootingdanforth shooting reactionLivingNewstoronto gun violencetoronto shooting