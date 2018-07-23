Many Torontonians and Canadians across the country were shocked to wake up to the news of a "mass casualty" shooting incident in the city's Danforth neighbourhood, known to many as Greektown.

A frequent destination for citizens and tourists alike, the area draws thousands of people to its streets, particularly in the summer where its patios are filled with people of all ages.

Canadian band Arcade Fire had just finished their concert downtown and quickly shared their thoughts:

We just got off stage tonight in Toronto and heard the news about the shooting on Danforth. Sending all our love to those affected. — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 23, 2018

Steven Page, the former lead singer of Barenaked Ladies and whose songs specifically reference the area, was also quick to send out his thoughts and shock at what occurred:

"This is where we used to live." For 25 years. And it's where my kids live. What an awful, violent year for Toronto. #Danforth — steven page (@stevenpage) July 23, 2018

Other high-profile stars with ties to the city expressed their grief and hopes for strength:

Sending good thoughts to the people of Danforth! ❤️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 23, 2018

Another night of senseless loss and brutality in my home town. Praying that some of these reported injuries from the shooting don't turn into fatalities. Thank you to all the officers and doctors working hard tonight to deal with the aftermath. #danforth — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) July 23, 2018

Toronto is maturing. What a summer. Bad shit will happen and is happening. How we respond to it will carve our path for decades. Everyone-- cops, kids, neighbours, families, Doug Ford, teachers, merchants, TTC drivers-- let's work together and listen together. #danforthshooting — dave bidini (@hockeyesque) July 23, 2018

Namaste. Peace and love radiating, from our broken hearts. Crushing news about violence and tragedy last night. Holding hands, spreading love, sharing our sorrows and sincere condolences with victims and families, and this invincible community. #TorontoStrong — Bif Naked (@bifnaked) July 23, 2018

#Greektown represents everything that makes Toronto great. One person can do massive damage but can't change the fabric and heart of a city. #TorontoStrong — John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) July 23, 2018

Woke up and heard about the mass shooting here in our amazing city! Really sad by the news and for everyone that was involved. Prayers go out to the victims and their families! #TorontoStrong — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) July 23, 2018

Thank you to all the police, hospital, media and everyone who worked throughout the night here in Toronto during the #TorontoShootings . Let's continue to help those who need it, and know that love wins every single time. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/K40J1WVMRE — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) July 23, 2018

The bitter sting-the piercing exactness of hatred.

A finger on a trigger-that deliberate squeeze-that wipes lives off of their trajectories.

Killing dreams.

Killing all sense of safety.

Killing futures.

But bullets cannot kill hope.

They simply make it louder. — jann arden (@jannarden) July 23, 2018

