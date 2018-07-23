Two victims were killed and another thirteen injured when a shooter opened fire on Toronto's Danforth Avenue on Sunday. Police have said that a 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were killed, in addition to the suspected shooter.

Here's what we know about the victims. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reese Fallon

FACEBOOK Reese Fallon, 18, has been identified as one of the victims of a shooting rampage in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood.

Local politician Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said that the parents of 18-year-old Reese Fallon asked him to provide her name and photo to the media.

"She was a wonderful young woman, full of energy and passion," Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada. "She was intent on making a difference in the world. This is a huge loss."

Fallon was a member of the Beaches-East York Young Liberals Club and was out getting ice cream with some of its members when she was shot, Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada. He says the family is devastated and asking for privacy at this time

Fallon recently graduated high school and was planning to study nursing at McMaster University in the fall, Global News reports.

Unidentified 10-year-old girl

Police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday that a 10-year-old child was among the dead.

A server at Caffe Demetre told CP24 she was serving a family near the front of the restaurant when the gunman shot through the patio doors.

The woman identified as Diane said she ran to the back and into the basement. When it was safe for her to return, she saw the girl from the family she was serving lying on the ground.

"Her mom was crying," Diane said.

With files from Andree Lau and Andrew Yates



