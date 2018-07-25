STYLE
07/25/2018 14:31 EDT

Céline Dion Rocks Yellow Pantsuit In Instantly Iconic Instagram Post

"Big Dion Energy."

A photo of Céline Dion in a yellow Rabih Kayrouz pantsuit quickly went viral this week.
Instagram/Celine Dion
A photo of Céline Dion in a yellow Rabih Kayrouz pantsuit quickly went viral this week.

Céline Dion has always been a sharp dresser, but her latest outfit is certified internet-breaking.

The Canadian pop diva stepped up her fashion game for summer, rocking couture candids and power suits as bombastic as her power ballads on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

It was on the Bangkok leg of her Asia-Pacific tour that Dion revealed her latest and greatest social media masterpiece: a striking canary yellow pantsuit courtesy of Lebanese designer Maison Rabih Kayrouz.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

It quickly captured the imaginations of Twitter once filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry kicked off speculation, asking "What's the name of this mixtape?"

Her song titles got the joke treatment.

Fellow Canadian royalty Drake got a shout-out.

Nods were made to Dion's mother tongue and home province.

Even the prime minister wasn't immune.

Obviously, Canadian cliches weren't off-limits.

More from HuffPost Canada:


Although it's unknown if the singer is aware of Twitter's musical aspirations for her, someone from her team definitely approves. Stylist Sydney Lopez, who took the original photo of Dion, shared a screenshot of a fan's tweet with a "Big Dion Energy" stamp of approval.

A post shared by sydneylopez (@sydneylopez) on

Also on HuffPost:

MORE:canadian fashionCeline Dionceline dion pantsuitfashionInstagramLivingmixtapeRabih KayrouzStyleSydney Lopez