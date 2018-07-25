Céline Dion has always been a sharp dresser, but her latest outfit is certified internet-breaking.

The Canadian pop diva stepped up her fashion game for summer, rocking couture candids and power suits as bombastic as her power ballads on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jul 21, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

It was on the Bangkok leg of her Asia-Pacific tour that Dion revealed her latest and greatest social media masterpiece: a striking canary yellow pantsuit courtesy of Lebanese designer Maison Rabih Kayrouz.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Jul 23, 2018 at 7:20am PDT

It quickly captured the imaginations of Twitter once filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry kicked off speculation, asking "What's the name of this mixtape?"

What's the name of this mixtape? pic.twitter.com/7ygYdCkHLP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 24, 2018

Her song titles got the joke treatment.

A New Slay Has Come. https://t.co/rdfUt9ogYq — Mayowa George (@Wana____) July 24, 2018

My Heart Will Go Off https://t.co/b3wSkwa4T5 — alex medina (@mrmedina) July 24, 2018

Near, Far, Wherever You Ain't — Joss (@jossdeanna) July 24, 2018

Fellow Canadian royalty Drake got a shout-out.

Views ... but from the inside pic.twitter.com/k5fSNz7c3I — Joe Smith (@joesmith628) July 24, 2018

Nods were made to Dion's mother tongue and home province.

All eyes on oui — KRS2 (@Krsdylan) July 24, 2018

POUTINE ON DA RITZ — YOUR NAME HERE (@TeddyBurnsEsq) July 24, 2018

le citron sauvage — OZ-00MS TALLGEESE (@SawtoothEKG) July 24, 2018

Even the prime minister wasn't immune.

Trudeau window, to the wall https://t.co/0SXi5sd8hh — THA13ISO (@DeusOfOurLives) July 24, 2018

Obviously, Canadian cliches weren't off-limits.

Maple Leaf Swag — Kedrin Bell (@Keddibear) July 24, 2018

Aboot That Life — 𝘒𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘚𝘪𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 (@Vnorman007) July 24, 2018

Canuck If U Buck — Angelo Guisado (@VoltaireLaFlare) July 24, 2018

Straight Outta Quebec — The.Emme.ternet (@EmmeGreen) July 24, 2018

Although it's unknown if the singer is aware of Twitter's musical aspirations for her, someone from her team definitely approves. Stylist Sydney Lopez, who took the original photo of Dion, shared a screenshot of a fan's tweet with a "Big Dion Energy" stamp of approval.

A post shared by sydneylopez (@sydneylopez) on Jul 24, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

Also on HuffPost: