When singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized following reports of a drug overdose late on Tuesday, it struck a chord with supporters.

The pop star's publicist told E! News she's now awake and surrounded by family, although she remains in care. Fans who have had similar experiences are showing her love with #HowDemiHelpedMe, opening up about the difficult times in their lives where the 25-year-old musician gave them the strength to overcome turmoil.

I've suffered from mental illness. eating disorder. self harm. and addiction. I don't know where I would be today if I didn't have Demi Lovato in my life. She's helped me for YEARS when no else bothered to check on me. She did with her words and music. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — тεℓℓ мε үσυ ℓσvε мε (@demicangetit) July 25, 2018

Many connected to Lovato's struggle with substance abuse, which she's spoken about openly since she first entered a treatment facility at 18.

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe when I was at the worst part of my life and I just wanted to give up completely, Demi's speeches and music and book just kept me going and helped me be able to finally ask for help. I just recently passed 5 years clean and I credit that partially to her. ❤️ — kevin #PrayForDemi (@slaymedems) July 25, 2018

Lovato's latest single "Sober" delved into her recent relapse, after six years of sobriety.

Lovato has also been candid about her experiences with eating disorders, self-harm, and mental health challenges. As a long-time mental health advocate, the former Disney actor has called herself "bipolar and proud."

The singer's impact has made a big difference for supporters, who include suicide attempt survivors that have shared ways her music has helped them. One user tweeted, "If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here."

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe i remember one night in the hospital after an attempt, i was sitting in my hospital room on the floor next to the radio with my head against the wall and tears were streaming down my face.

then skyscraper came on the radio.

and i knew id be okay. — kelsi (@kelsicatalano) July 25, 2018

Honestly everytime I wanted to give up on life and end it I'd put on Demi Lovato songs and it made me feel like I wasn't alone. If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here. Because of this I got "Now I'm A Warrior" tattooed on me 💕#HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Lenalovesmakeup427 (@Marlenasalvati) July 25, 2018

in 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & 'believe in me' saved me. in 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & 'skyscraper' saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & 'warrior' saved me. i will forever love her💕 #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Jordyn Rae🌊 (@jordamn_160) July 25, 2018

Stone cold helped me when I was going through a breakup

sorry not sorry helped me become unapologetically myself

Skyscraper brought me out of depression

Confident made me feel like I could take on the world

Really dont care helped me remember my worth. #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Caity 🌻 (@afreckledfemme) July 25, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe P2: The night I attempted suicide Demi had a performance on tv. My dad was watching it and not me. I was upstairs in my room taking pills to overdose. I heard skyscraper from my room so I told my mom I took pills and checked into a hospital for 8 Days. — Alyssa (I love you demi) (@Enchanted5h) July 25, 2018

i got her signature heart on my wrist to cover my scars with her love #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Cissi prays for Demi (@lalafangirling) July 25, 2018

The personal connection she has with her fans is something Lovato has addressed too. In an interview with Jonathan Ross, she thanks her fans for being there when she was at one of her lowest points with addiction.

"I had family and really close friends and my manager; they all were by my side through everything," she said. "I wouldn't be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful."

Are you in a crisis? If you need help, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, visit CAMH's resource to learn how to talk about suicide with the person you're worried about.