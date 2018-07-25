LIVING
#HowDemiHasHelpedMe Campaign Gives Demi Lovato Fans An Opportunity To Share

The singer was hospitalized for a reported overdose earlier this week.

When singer Demi Lovato was hospitalized following reports of a drug overdose late on Tuesday, it struck a chord with supporters.

The pop star's publicist told E! News she's now awake and surrounded by family, although she remains in care. Fans who have had similar experiences are showing her love with #HowDemiHelpedMe, opening up about the difficult times in their lives where the 25-year-old musician gave them the strength to overcome turmoil.

Many connected to Lovato's struggle with substance abuse, which she's spoken about openly since she first entered a treatment facility at 18.

Lovato's latest single "Sober" delved into her recent relapse, after six years of sobriety.

Lovato has also been candid about her experiences with eating disorders, self-harm, and mental health challenges. As a long-time mental health advocate, the former Disney actor has called herself "bipolar and proud."

The singer's impact has made a big difference for supporters, who include suicide attempt survivors that have shared ways her music has helped them. One user tweeted, "If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here."

The personal connection she has with her fans is something Lovato has addressed too. In an interview with Jonathan Ross, she thanks her fans for being there when she was at one of her lowest points with addiction.

"I had family and really close friends and my manager; they all were by my side through everything," she said. "I wouldn't be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful."

Are you in a crisis? If you need help, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, visit CAMH's resource to learn how to talk about suicide with the person you're worried about.

MORE:addictionDemi Lovatodemi lovato overdosefandomLivingmental health