President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to a newly released audio tape that appears to capture him discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, saying the recording was "cut while I was presumably saying positive things."

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped - can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Trump's response came after CNN on Tuesday night broadcast the audio, recorded secretly by Cohen in September 2016. In the recording, Trump, then a presidential candidate, appears to be discussing setting up a company to finance a $150,000 payment to silence McDougal after she claimed she had a months-long affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair and Rudy Giuliani, who now leads his legal team, maintained that the recording clears Trump of wrongdoing.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters President Donald Trump is seen outside the White House on Tuesday.

The recording was one of several tapes seized from Cohen's New York home and office by the FBI in April. Its existence was first reported on by The New York Times on Friday. Trump on Wednesday also repeated his disbelief that he had been recorded by Cohen, asking: "What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before?" On Saturday he similarly expressed surprise that an attorney would secretly record a client, calling it "inconceivable" and "totally unheard of and perhaps illegal."

Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer's office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of. Even more inconceivable that a lawyer would tape a client - totally unheard of & perhaps illegal. The good news is that your favorite President did nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018