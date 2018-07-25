White House Video Of Trump-Putin Press Conference Edits Important Question

The White House appears to have deleted a critical question from a video of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's July 16 press conference in Helsinki. "The U.S. government is essentially following the Kremlin's playbook," said MSNBC's Rachel Maddow as she pointed out the "misleading" omission during her show on Tuesday night.

White House edits video to remove question about whether Putin wanted Trump to win. pic.twitter.com/ExlsHNlgF8 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) July 25, 2018

During the press conference, Reuters reporter Jeff Mason had asked President Putin the question: "Did you want President Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him do that?" The Russian leader responded, "Yes, I did. Yes, I did. Because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal." As Maddow revealed during her show, the White House's video of the event omitted the first part of Mason's question. Only the second part — about directing officials to help Trump — was included. "What the White House has disappeared from the official U.S. government record of that meeting ... is President Putin answering in the affirmative when asked if he wanted Trump to win the election," Maddow said.

White House A White House transcript of the press conference omits the first part of Jeff Mason's question to President Putin.