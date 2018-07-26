A fundraiser for a Toronto business owner who tended to wounded victims of Sunday's mass shooting has raised thousands.

Tanya Wilson said she's stuck with an unaffordable cleaning bill after two people with gunshot wounds ran into her Danforth Avenue shop, Skin Deep Tattoo Studio.

She was getting ready to leave on Sunday evening when a mother and son ran into her shop, screaming about a gun.

"They were frantic," she told CP24.

See Wilson's videos of her shop on Sunday night:

When she realized they'd been shot, she escorted them into her studio, locked the doors and turned off the lights.

The young man appeared to be in his 20s and had a gunshot wound in his left calf. His mother looked like she'd been grazed by a bullet, Wilson told The Globe and Mail.

They told her they were walking down the street when a man said, "Get the hell out of my way," and shot them, she said. Two people, a 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman, were killed in the rampage.

Everything just feels like a bad dream. Tanya Wilson

Wilson sat them down in tattoo chairs and tied makeshift tourniquets around their legs. When the gunshots stopped, she flagged down a police officer to help.

"Everything just feels like a bad dream," Wilson wrote on Facebook. "The violence not only in this city but all over the world is out of control."

Now, her shop is splattered with blood stains. Because tattoo shops are held to strict hygiene standards, Wilson can't reopen until it's cleaned by professional crime scene cleaners, according to a GoFundMe launched by her friend Jay Tee. The fundraiser has raised $5,400 of its $7,000 goal.

Wilson can't afford the costs of cleaning up the shop and replacing everything that was damaged, she wrote on Facebook.

The City of Toronto said that the cleanup falls under police jurisdiction, because the damage was caused by crime. Toronto Police Service did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Toronto Public Health will inspect Wilson's shop before she re-opens, city spokeswoman Deborah Blackstone told HuffPost Canada in an email. Tattoo parlours are inspected every year to make sure steps are taken to prevent the spread of infections.

HuffPost Canada asked Tee and Wilson how much the cleaning was expected to cost, but hasn't heard back. On the fundraising page, Tee wrote that the money raised won't come anywhere close to reimbursing Wilson for the costs she incurred.

"I have seen the shop personally and I'm at a loss for words," he wrote. "I just think she shouldn't have to pay all of it if any period after doing such a great deed."