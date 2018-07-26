NEWS
07/26/2018 08:54 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago

Nicholas Mills Charged In 2017 Drowning Death Of Jeremiah Perry At Provincial Park

The 15-year-old's body was found a day after he was reported missing.

  • Canadian Press
People paddle their canoe on Canoe Lake in Algonquin Park, July 4, 2016.
Carlo Allegri / Reuters
People paddle their canoe on Canoe Lake in Algonquin Park, July 4, 2016.

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher is facing a criminal charge in the 2017 drowning death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Provincial police spokeswoman Const. Catherine Yarmel says the man was responsible for co-ordinating the canoe trip on which Jeremiah Perry died and taught at the high school the teen attended at the time of his death.

Perry was on a school trip with other students from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate when he went for an evening swim and disappeared underwater in early July.

The Toronto District School Board said weeks later that Perry was among 15 of 32 students on the trip who had not passed a mandatory swim test and apologized to the teen's family.

Yarmel says 54-year-old Nicholas Mills of Caledon, Ont. is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The school board was not immediately offer comment on the charge.

  • Canadian Press
MORE:Algonquin ParkJeremiah ParryNewsToronto District School Board