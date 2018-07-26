There's a new lady in Michael Bublé's life.

The Canadian crooner just welcomed his first daughter with wife Luisana Lopilato. The Argentine actress revealed the happy news on Thursday by sharing an adorable black-and-white Instagram photo of the infant's tiny hand.

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 26, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

"How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there's not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!" Lopilato wrote in Spanish, according to People magazine.

"We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family ... you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls' life."

The Bublés are now a family of five as the newborn, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins brothers Noah, who turns five in August, and Elias, who is two and a half.

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

Although People broke the news in February that Bublé and his wife were expecting, the "I Believe In You" singer didn't confirm the news until earlier this month.

"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public ... I've got a daughter coming," he said on the Irish radio show Today FM.

The birth announcement comes just two days after Lopilato shared a sweet photo of her baby bump, lamenting about her last days of pregnancy.

"Enjoying the most beautiful little kicks of life, I will miss being like this but I will be happier to meet you and have you in my arms... we are waiting for you with great joy!!" the 31-year-old mom wrote in Spanish on Tuesday.

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:50pm PDT

The arrival of baby Bublé is great news for the singer's family, who had a tough few years after their eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. After undergoing treatment, Lopilato announced that their son was in recovery in April last year.

In a recent interview with the Herald Sun in Australia, Bublé revealed that his outlook on life was changed by the trying experience. "Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1," he said.

Now that his daughter is here, no doubt he's taking that message to heart.

