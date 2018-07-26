Seth Rogen's Voice Is Actually Coming To Vancouver Transit

In a move that's bound to make the vast majority of commuters in Canada jealous, actor Seth Rogen is returning to his hometown — as the voice of the announcements on Vancouver transit.

I'M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

In a clip shared by TransLink Thursday, Rogen is seen in a studio, describing how he always used public transit in Vancouver as a kid, and continues to do so when he visits.

"Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take," he says in the clip, laughing.

How it happened

In May, TransLink announced that actor Morgan Freeman would voice some announcements at SkyTrain stations and on some bus routes. But after sexual harassment allegations levelled against Freeman began making headlines, the authority decided to drop him.

Stephanie Ip, a reporter with the Vancouver Sun, then suggested on Twitter that Vancouver-native Rogen take the job, as long they came with "the laugh."

Lots of emails today were along the lines of: "What, there wasn't a Canadian actor who could've done the job?" After some thought, I do have a suggestion: @Sethrogen. I would happily listen to him announce my transit stops all day, every day BUT ONLY IF IT COMES WITH THE LAUGH. https://t.co/o0v5FWlocj — Stephanie Ip (@stephanie_ip) May 23, 2018

Rogen was immediately onboard with the idea.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

Fast forward almost two months, and transit riders will soon get to hear gems like:

"Hey Vancouver, it's Seth. Here's a trip to make your transit ride even more awesome. I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it, but that doesn't mean it needs its own seat."

The authority said Rogen offered to record the announcements for free, according to the Georgia-Straight.

The announcements will go live in the coming weeks.

We did it team. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

