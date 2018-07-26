"You don't tell me what to do in my province."

"Try and do something to me in my f***ing province."

"Where the f*** are you from?"

These are just some of the phrases a man in Toronto was caught on video hurling at a Muslim family in the downtown core on Monday.

Watch the video below:

Where is the police? Posted by Mir Tabassum Javed on Monday, July 23, 2018

A clip of the incident, which occurred at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, has been shared widely on social media and Reddit. It shows an escalating confrontation between a blond-haired man in a red shirt and a family.

The man in the red shirt gets physical with two men in the group. He repeatedly yells about how they asked him a "question" in "my f***ing province," though it's not clear what that question was or what led to the confrontation in the first place.

One of the women at the scene can be heard calling police at one point and saying that a man is "abusing" her brother.

"He is touching him. He is pushing him," she says.

'I'll smash your f***ing head in'

The man in a red shirt, getting physically closer to the two bearded men, then yells: "where the f*** are you from?"

"I'm born here," replies one of the men.

The other man in a blue shirt then tells the blond-haired man to "get out of here before I do something to you," and shoves him.

Security eventually shows up to separate the two parties. A guard can be seen in the video talking to one of the bearded men, while the blond-haired man continues to yell.

"I'll smash your f***ing head in!" he says.

"I'll f***ing kill you!"

Later, toward the end of the video, the man in the red shirt yells:

"Welcome to Ontario, you asshole!"

Hasan Ahmed, who was visiting Toronto from Saskatoon and witnessed the incident, also shared a clip of the confrontation on social media.

This blond white recist is harassing Muslims in the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, Toronto. 911 called and #TorontoPolice not yet showed up. Share if you are not a racist. #CBC #CTV pic.twitter.com/nyZC25KIKt — Hasan Pervej Ahmed (@hasanpervej) July 23, 2018

He told CBC News he was worried the blond-haired man was going to hit the family.

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto, which runs the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, told HuffPost Canada the incident was reported to police.

"Racism, harassment and assault are not acceptable in our parks and public spaces," Arbour said in an email.

"We will also be reviewing the incident and the staff response to ensure we are doing everything possible to provide safe, welcoming spaces for residents and visitors."

Toronto police eventually arrived to the scene and are investigating the incident.

With a file from The Canadian Press