Twitter's #LittleKnownCanadianLaws Are Hilarious, Definitely Not Laws

Canada is a massive country, with all kinds of quirks that might not be immediately apparent to visitors.

Spring and summer in the Great White North, for example, are more like concepts or metaphors than actual, distinct seasons of the year.

To help the rest of the world understand Canada's oddities, helpful Canadians have shared what they know on Twitter using the hashtag #LittleKnownCanadianLaws.

There are some helpful tips on the art of the apology, for example:

An apology before and after a murder gets the case dismissed. #LittleKnownCanadianLaws — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) July 25, 2018

You must apologize in both English and French. #LittleKnownCanadianLaws — What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) July 25, 2018

Some provided some important information on how to deal with moose:

If a moose enters your home, it is now legally theirs. #LittleKnownCanadianLaws pic.twitter.com/xw04bocyrT — Libra Monkee 𓂀 (@LibraMonkee) July 25, 2018

At a 4 way stop, if you arrive at the same time, the Moose always has the right of way. — Not THAT David Bell (@BellDavidC) July 25, 2018

Crucial culinary rules were shared:

Put raisins in butter tarts: 1-3 years.



Put pineapple on pizza: 5-10 years.



Put lettuce on a Donair: 20-25



Put ketchup on poutine: Life sentence, no chance of parole.#LittleKnownCanadianLaws — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) July 26, 2018

You're only allowed to drink milk out of a bag #LittleKnownCanadianLaws — Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) July 25, 2018

As were helpful reminders on Canadian royalty:

you have to accept tessa virtue and scott moir as the rightful royal couple — friddi (@virtuenmoirs) July 25, 2018

You are required to know the lyrics to at least 3 Anne Murray songs #LittleKnownCanadianLaws pic.twitter.com/yJDyjsX4Q9 — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) July 25, 2018

Of course, plenty of people had some hockey-related tips:

#LittleKnownCanadianLaws you have the right to trial by hockey shoot out if the police don't apologize for handcuffing you. — TheRealMrH (@TheRealMrH4) July 25, 2018

#LittleKnownCanadianLaws a hockey stick is given to every newborn. — Whoa Black Betty (@WhoaBlackBetty5) July 25, 2018

Canadian Tire jumped in:

Any household that does not have a drawer stuffed with Canadian Tire money is subject to a fine of $2, payable in Canadian Tire Money. #LittleKnownCanadianLaws — Canadian Tire (@CanadianTire) July 25, 2018

And, of course, a hashtag on fake Canadian laws wouldn't be complete without an official police account joining in:

It's still illegal to possess marijuana without a prescription #LittleKnownCanadianLaws — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 25, 2018

Thanks, everyone. Great job!

Head to Twitter for more brilliant, absolutely unreal Canadian laws.