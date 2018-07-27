What started as an online support group has become a massive annual event embracing black beauty.

Running since 2014, ABC reports that 20,000 festivalgoers flocked to Brooklyn for this year's CurlFest, a one-day celebration of everything natural hair.

A post shared by Arlington (@shawnarlington) on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Organized by the Curly Girl Collective, Curlfest's humble beginnings can be traced to an email thread several years ago, where its co-founders sought haircare advice from each other.

Once they met up in real life, it was clear there was something special about seeing others with natural hair. Creative director and co-founder Melody Henderson told Today that Curlfest aims to strike back against how textured hair ran counter to long-held, beauty standards.

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images Atmosphere during Curlfest 2018 at Prospect Park on July 21, 2018 in New York City.

Co-founder Charisse Higgens says she was four years old when she got her first perm.

"That was a decision that my mother made ... that was her ideal of beauty. She thought straight hair was beautiful, and not so much natural hair," co-founder Charisse Higgins told Today.

A post shared by Trusty Blogger (@trustybloggers) on Jul 27, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

The natural hair movement is now on the rise. Four in five black haircare shoppers in the U.S. rocked natural hair at least once in 2017, a study by research firm Mintel found.

All types of curly hairstyles and textures were at this year's CurlFest, which offered braiding stations, haircuts, and a haircare vendor market.

Flower power was a big trend

A post shared by Tenneh (@bytenneh) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

A post shared by Matthew Munroe (@mmunroephotography) on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

A post shared by Jean Claude (@3good_) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

Bold, colourful statements were everywhere

A post shared by Jean Claude (@3good_) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by @t_f_roo13 on Jul 23, 2018 at 9:05pm PDT

A post shared by Eurila (@exploringeurila) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

And yes, kids were in on the fun too!

A post shared by Madelyn Manette (@madelynmanette) on Jul 27, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

CurlFest is especially important for youth and young adults

A post shared by Photographer (@btrini) on Jul 27, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

"CurlFest has created a place for our youth ... that are coming up really trying to get their self identity in alignment," co-founder Gia Lowe told Teen Vogue. "It's a place where they can know that they are enough and who they are naturally is beautiful, and this is the place where that is celebrated and our youth are witnessing that."