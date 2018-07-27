An outspoken Toronto city planner is running for mayor and she's got one hell of an idea: the city should secede from Ontario and become Canada's eleventh province.

Jennifer Keesmaat announced her run Friday, the same morning that Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he would unilaterally cut the number of Toronto city councillors from 47 to 25. Ford's move comes just months before the city's October 22 election.

The premier's decision came on the last day candidates could register to run. Ford said the deadline for people running for council seats would be extended until September — but the deadline for mayoral candidates would not be extended.

When news of Ford's plan leaked on Thursday night, Keesmaat wrote that it "changes everything." She offered her solution in one word: "Secession."

Keesmaat doubled down on Friday morning, writing, "Now I have had a chance to sleep on it. Secession. Why should a city of 2.8 million not have self governance?"

The former chief city planner spoke to reporters after her last-minute entry.

"I am running for mayor because I believe we need bold ideas in this city," she said.

Boldness is what Keesmaat has become known for.

As city planner, she ruffled feathers in council by freely voicing her opinions about development, bike lanes and the squabbling of local politicians. Keesmaat accrued a loyal following online and became something of a local celebrity.

Spokesman Sean Meagher said Keesmaat would release a statement elaborating on her campaign and plan for Toronto in the coming days.