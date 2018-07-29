OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners at the funeral tomorrow morning for Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old woman who was one of two people killed in a shooting rampage last weekend in Toronto.

Trudeau is also expected to visit the Alexander the Great Parkette on the city's Danforth Avenue, where people have been laying flowers, cards and teddy bears since the July 22 shooting.

The prime minister's official itinerary says Trudeau will lay flowers at the parkette after attending a "private event" in the morning, which an official with the Prime Minister's Office confirmed is the funeral.

Michael Hudson / The Canadian Press People write messages and leave flowers and candles at the place where 18-year-old Reese Fallon was shot and killed on Danforth Ave. in Greek Town in Toronto on July 25, 2018.

Tearful mourners paid tribute to Fallon at a public visitation held Sunday in an east Toronto funeral home. A yearbook and other high school memorabilia lay on a table in the funeral home, next to a T-shirt for the Hamilton's McMaster University, where she had been set to begin studying nursing in the fall.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon's family said she will be "deeply missed but not forgotten.''

In the aftermath of her death, dozens of Fallon's classmates and teachers interrupted their summer vacations to grieve at the Toronto high school she attended, where she was remembered as a leader among her peers.

Michael Hudson / The Canadian Press People leave flowers and candles by a poster of shooting victim Reese Fallon in Alexander the Great Parkette near Danforth Ave. in Greek Town in Toronto on July 25, 2018.

"Her plan was to become a mental-health nurse,'' said Anthony Parise, Fallon's English teacher, outside of the school on Tuesday.

"Knowing what I know of Reese, she would have been an exceptional nurse, because she was a natural caregiver.''

She and 10-year-old Juliana Kozis were killed when a gunman opened fire on pedestrians and restaurant-goers on the Danforth. Another 13 people were injured in the shooting — some critically.

The gunman was found dead with a gunshot wound nearby after exchanging fire with police. Toronto police and Ontario's police watchdog are conducting concurrent investigations into the incident.

