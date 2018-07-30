NEWS
Ottawa Driver Fired After Video Shows Van Driving Over Puddles And Dousing Pedestrians

This is a weird one.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows a van in Ottawa driving over puddles and splashing pedestrians.
This is not how you make a splash at work.

A driver in Ottawa has been given the boot after a video showing a vehicle veering toward puddles and drenching pedestrians made its way online.

Watch the video embedded below:

The Black & McDonald van can be seen in dashcam footage, uploaded to YouTube on Friday, driving closer to sidewalks as people with umbrellas walk by.

The drive-by dousing happened in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood, according to CTV News.

We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident in Ottawa of unacceptable driving by one of our van drivers....

Days later, Black & McDonald said one of its employees was no longer with the company, adding that this was an "isolated incident."

"We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident in Ottawa of unacceptable driving by one of our van drivers. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority," the company said in a Facebook post Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the splash-a-thon has been viewed more than 750,000 times.

On Twitter, Ottawa police officer Mark Gatien thanked the company for taking "quick and decisive" action on the issue.

