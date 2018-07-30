Attorneys general from nine states and Washington, D.C., are suing the U.S. State Department in an effort to prevent a Texas-based company from publishing downloadable blueprints for 3D-printed plastic guns, just days before the designs are set to go online.

The lawsuit, announced Monday by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D), asks a federal judge to halt a June settlement between the Trump administration and digital firearms nonprofit Defense Distributed. The agreement allowed the company to publicly distribute schematics for handguns and rifles including the AR-15, which it says it plans to begin doing on Aug. 1.

Critics have blasted the settlement, saying it threatens public safety and national security by opening the door for the production of unregulated and untraceable firearms.

"I have a question for the Trump Administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?" Ferguson said in a statement Monday. "These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history. If the Trump Administration won't keep us safe, we will."

The State Department's decision to settle the case last month came as a surprise to pretty much everyone, including Defense Distributed, according to Wired. The federal government had been fighting the case since 2015, when Defense Distributed founder Cody Wilson, a self-described anarchist, sued the State Department over a 2013 order demanding that he take down blueprints for "the Liberator," a single-shot .380 caliber handgun made almost entirely of 3D-printed plastic. Wilson claimed the government had violated his First Amendment right to free speech, but federal courts hadn't appeared sympathetic to his case, and as recently as April the State Department seemed willing to continue litigating.

Then the Trump administration changed course, stating in its settlement that Wilson's blueprints would be exempt from previous restrictions under a recent proposal to loosen foreign arms trafficking regulations. The government also agreed to reimburse Defense Distributed for nearly $40,000 in legal fees, while maintaining that it had not denied Wilson's constitutional rights..

Wilson was quick to hail the move as step toward victory in his broader campaign to sabotage U.S. gun control efforts.