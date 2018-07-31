Meghan Markle Will Hear Wedding Bells On Her 1st Birthday As A Royal

The Duchess of Sussex turns 37 on Aug. 4, and while it's technically not a milestone year, it will still be particularly significant for the former actress.

This will be the first time Duchess Meghan celebrates her birthday as an official member of the Royal Family. And while this year's festivities won't include a safari vacation to Botswana, Markle will still be celebrating in true royal fashion.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England on July 26, 2018.

The duchess and her new husband, Prince Harry, are set to attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Surrey, U.K. on Saturday, Hello magazine reports. While celebrating someone else on your birthday might not seem ideal, the duchess and her hubby are huge romantics.

Plus, the Van Straubenzees have a strong connection to the royals, which means it's Markle's duty to attend. The groom, Charlie, and his older brother, Thomas, have been friends with princes Harry and William for years, ever since they met while attending Ludgrove Prep School.

The Van Straubenzee brothers both attended Markle and Harry's royal wedding in May, and now Harry is expected to be the best man at Charlie's nuptials.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke tweeted the news on Friday:

Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks where Prince Harry will be best man on August 4th in Churt Surrey as I will be on the beach .Can't do everything! — Rookie (@royalfocus1) July 27, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to return from their family vacation on the Caribbean island of Mustique to attend the wedding as well, which means the Fab Four will be reunited just in time for Markle's birthday.

The two couples haven't been seen out in public together since the 100th celebration of the Royal Air Force in early July, so their reunion is long overdue for royals watchers.

Getty Images The Fab Four stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the RAF centenary on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Although there's been no word on whether or not Duchess Meghan will have a quiet birthday celebration after the Van Straubenzee wedding, we can only hope the Royal Family will bless us with official photos of Markle and the Royal Family.

As People points out, Markle's birthday is particularly special for the royals since Aug. 4 also happens to be the birthday of Her Majesty's late Queen Mum, Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon.