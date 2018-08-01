CALGARY — A warning about taking someone's life was posted in November 2010 on the Facebook page of a Calgary man charged with murdering three people who were found dead Tuesday.

"Imma kill someone don't know yet who," reads a post under the name Dustin Duthie that was still on his page Wednesday. "I'm sure ull read bout its gonna make front page news."

After concerned friends commented on the post, Duthie took it back.

"I'm not going to was just in a horrible ... mood," he said.

Duthie, 25, faces three counts of second-degree murder after police said Tuesday they had discovered the bodies at two different homes across the city.

Motive for killing is unknown

Officers said it appeared the deaths were connected, but no motive has been confirmed. Autopsies were to be completed Thursday. No other details were provided.

Court records list the dead as Taylor Toller, Shawn Boshuck and Alan Pennylegion. The documents allege Boshuck and Pennylegion were killed the same day they were found, but that Toller was killed six days earlier.

The three are referred to on Facebook as Duthie's girlfriend, mother and step-father.

Defence lawyer Ben Leong acted as duty counsel for Duthie before a justice of the peace Wednesday morning.

He said Duthie is in custody at the Rockyview General Hospital, where he is also under suicide watch. None of the charges has been tested in court. Duthie is to have an initial psychiatric assessment before his next court appearance Aug. 8.

'Hard to believe'

Drew Robertson, a head coach at the Athletic Development Centre in Calgary, was shocked to learn of the deaths.

"Oh my God," he said Wednesday. "It's hard to believe."

He said Pennylegion started bringing his 17-year-old son, Jordyn, and some of the teen's high school friends to the fitness centre for football training last winter.

Victim remembered as 'a likable guy'

"He's a likable guy," said Robertson. "I wasn't paying him. He would come out, get on the turf and help and coach these kids - just wanted to be involved."

Pennylegion and Boshuck had been married for about 20 years, added Robertson.

He said Pennylegion, listed as a business development manager with Keurig Canada, also regularly dropped off coffee, tea and gift baskets for staff at the facility.

Pennylegion posted on his Facebook page that he spent last weekend at the All Canada Gridiron playoff football game in Chilliwack, B.C., where his son was a starting receiver.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Al Pennylegion and his wife," said a post on the Faceook page of the ACG All Canada Bowl.

"Last week we were all laughs and football and you were very proud of all the players Coach Al - especially your boy. Your football family ... will always remember your contributions to the sport."

Posts on Duthie's Facebook page, which lists his birthday as the same one in Duthie's court records, often refer lovingly to Boshuck. After wishing her a happy Mother's Day in 2011, Boshuck, a nurse, responded: "Thanks Bud, I love you too!!!!! xoxoxoxo."

Duthie wrote that he met Toller in 2013 and the couple got a pit bull together. She responded that she loved the dog so much she wanted them to get another.

