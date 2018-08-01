B Adair grew up in rural Alberta, in a small town where everybody knew everybody else's business. He had to deal with the challenges of coming out as transgender in a town where people weren't always welcoming. On top of that, he also struggled with PTSD, anxiety and depression as a result of his work as a paramedic.

He talks about how hard it can be to find adequate mental health care in small communities in the video above.

B is one of five ambassadors for the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health's Faces of Mental Illness project, where Canadians share their experiences of illness, diagnosis, and care.

Are you in a crisis? If you need help, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. If you know someone who may be having thoughts of suicide, visit CAMH's resource to learn how to talk about suicide with the person you're worried about.