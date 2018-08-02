It's World Breastfeeding Week and parents, public figures, and organizations around the globe are taking to social media — many of them, we assume, while holding babies to their chests — to celebrate.

(There's nothing like feeding a child from your own body every few hours for months, or even years, to make you very good at multi-tasking. We're looking at you, mamas currently reading this article on their phones with one hand, wrangling a milk-drunk baby in the other, and also somehow ordering this week's groceries on Amazon and booking your entire family's dentist appointments before switching boobs).

World Breastfeeding Week, which is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, is from August 1 to 7 every year. Its purpose is to inform people about breastfeeding's health and economic benefits, anchor breastfeeding as "the foundation of life," engage with people and organizations for bigger impact, and galvanize action to "advance breastfeeding as a part of good nutrition, food security and poverty reduction," according to the WBW website.

For a lot of moms who took to social media, World Breastfeeding Week is an opportunity to get real about what modern breastfeeding can look like. And the photos are stunning, hilarious, real, and impressive.

Remember what we said about multitasking?

It was also an opportunity to talk about the challenges of breastfeeding — including pain and pumping — and how it isn't "easy" or "natural" for everyone.

Canadian Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould chimed in on Twitter. In June, Gould made headlines for casually breastfeeding her baby in the House of Commons during question period.

And the Canadian Paediatric Society, Canadian Association of Midwives, and La Leche League Canada took to Twitter to point out the health benefits of breastfeeding.

Protecting, promoting and supporting breastfeeding is crucial for the health of our planet and its people. Wherever you are, you can inform, anchor, engage and galvanise on #breastfeeding as the #FoundationOfLife #WBW2018 @world_midwives



Photo: Australia senator Larisa Walters pic.twitter.com/JcJZL63wIZ — Canadian Midwives (@Canadamidwives) August 1, 2018

Kicking off #WBW2018, this beautiful video from @WFP features Canadian Leader, Taleah and her younger son at just 19 days old! We know #bigthingsstartsmall and we're here to help every step of the way: https://t.co/6BISCSfqh4 #breastfeeding #SDGs #WABA — LaLecheLeague Canada (@LLLCanada) August 1, 2018

But the best posts come from ordinary moms going about their ordinary days, helping to normalize breastfeeding one beautiful photo at a time.