Facebook And Instagram Let Neo-Nazis Run Clothing Brands On Their Platforms

Facebook and Instagram allow prominent neo-Nazis and white supremacists to profit off their platforms, letting them sell merchandise such as children’s T-shirts with slogans saying “White baby ― the future of our race.” Last month, Facebook removed White Rex, a Russian-owned neo-Nazi clothing company, from its platform after HuffPost reported on the company. But at least three other brands including Sva Stone, Ansgar Aryan and Pride France, still maintain Facebook pages. White Rex is still on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook The page for Sva Stone, a Ukrainian clothing brand owned by a prominent neo-Nazi.

The proliferation of white supremacist businesses on Facebook is more evidence of the social media giant’s inability to rein in radicalism and hate on its platform. Some of the clothing brand pages HuffPost identified have also been suspended or banned in the past, demonstrating the shortcomings of Facebook’s whack-a-mole approach to extremism. The clothing labels routinely use variations of well-known Nazi symbols and coded references in their products and Facebook posts but generally shy away from direct calls to violence or explicitly hateful rhetoric. Their support of white supremacy, however, is obvious after even a brief scroll through these pages.

Facebook A post from Sva Stone's Facebook page shows a man modeling one of its Nazi-inspired T-shirts while holding a gun.

In an interview with Recode last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg used Holocaust denial as an example of the kind of speech the company shouldn’t take down because it is “hard to impugn intent and to understand the intent.” After Jewish groups and anti-discrimination groups criticized his statement, he apologized. The German brand Ansgar Aryan, which has more than 16,000 Facebook followers, uses a thinly veiled HH symbol as one of its logos and repeatedly refers to the number 88. Both are common references among neo-Nazis to the phrase “Heil Hitler.” Another shirt features a hooded Klansman holding a rifle with the slogan “We want you to enlist today.” In a post on July 13, Ansgar Aryan offered a free issue of the magazine National Socialism Today to anyone who bought more than 50 euros’ worth of merchandise from the brand’s store. The magazine featured convicted Holocaust denier and right-wing extremist Ursula Haverbeck on its cover. When a HuffPost reporter flagged Ansgar Aryan’s page for hate speech, Facebook said the content did not violate community standards. Ansgar Aryan is run by Patrick Schroder, a German neo-Nazi and member of the extreme-right National Democratic Party. Schroder is part of Germany’s “nipster” or neo-Nazi hipster subculture, which attempts to put a less violent facade on its extremist ideology, but Ansgar Aryan’s official website still sells knives, bats, pepper spray and ski masks.

Instagram An ad on Ansgar Aryan's Facebook page showing a hooded klansman. Other posts on the page reference Nazi iconography and symbols.

Schroder isn’t the only well-known white supremacist to use Facebook to build their brand. Sva Stone, for example, is owned by a prominent Ukranian neo-Nazi named Arseniy Bilodub. It has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and around 7,000 on Facebook. Sva Stone’s clothing includes symbols that mimic the Nazi SS logo and feature modified swastikas. It also makes a line of T-shirts with its swastika-like logo and the slogans “white boy,” “white girl” and a children’s size “white baby.” “Generally, it’s worn by neo-Nazis around Eastern Europe,” said Pavel Klymenko, a monitor of extremism and researcher at the FARE Network, an organization that tracks far-right hooliganism and discrimination in soccer.

Facebook A T-shirt Sva Stone is selling on its Facebook page. The brand markets a line of T-shirts for children with the slogan "White baby — the future of our race."

Sva Stone also uses Facebook to promote white supremacist music festivals featuring Bilodub’s metal band, Sokry Peruna. A video from a Sokry Peruna concert in April shows Bilodub performing on stage next to a Sva Stone banner as a crowd of skinheads give Nazi salutes. Photos from the event also show people waving Nazi flags, as well as wearing swastika shirts and Sva Stone and White Rex clothes. “[Bilodub is] somewhat of a patriarch of the Ukrainian Nazi music scene,” Klymenko said. “His music has always been hardcore neo-Nazi, with texts like ‘kill the monkey,’ ‘kill the immigrant.’” Sva Stone’s connections to Nazism and support for white supremacy have not prevented the company from running its Facebook page for more than four years. The group sells T-shirts that cost around $15, using the platform’s shop feature. “We have good relationship with Facebook,” a representative from Sva Stone told HuffPost in an email. The company denies it is a political movement or supports any ideology. It also refused to comment on how much money it has made from its Facebook shop. “Our focus now is on Russian invasion to Ukraine and we are involved in help to benevolent battalions and groups defending Ukraine,” Sva Stone said. One of Sva Stone’s Facebook posts celebrates the ultranationalist Azov Battalion, a powerful Ukrainian militia whose neo-Nazi membership prompted the U.S. Congress to issue a ban on funding earlier this year. Bilodub has ties to leaders of the Azov Battalion, Klymenko said, and militia members often wear Sva Stone clothing.

YouTube A YouTube video screenshot of one of Bilodub's concerts. The crowd repeatedly throws up Nazi salutes as Bilodub sings on stage.