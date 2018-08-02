In today's edition of "we can't believe we have to tell our kids not to try this," teens are getting burned from throwing boiling water at each other.

Like the Tide pod, cinnamon, and hot pepper challenges that came before it, the "hot water challenge" is a ridiculous thing that teens are doing on the internet right now. And, if the name "hot water challenge" didn't already give it away, it is, in fact, quite dangerous.

Sigh. Why can't the kids just stick with "the floss?" That was cute! JUST DO THE FLOSS ON THE INTERNET, KIDS, AND STOP EATING TIDE PODS AND PLAYING WITH BOILING WATER!

In the hot water challenge, you either pour hot water on yourself or another person, or you drink it through a straw. Unsurprisingly, kids are getting hurt.

An Indiana teen spent a week in the hospital with severe burns after his friend dumped boiling water on him in his sleep, Time reports. He and his friend had been looking at "hot water challenge" videos on YouTube earlier, and decided to prank each other. Kyland Clark, 15, wound up with second-degree burns to his face, back, and chest.

"My skin just fell off my chest," Clark told Fox 59. "And then I went and looked in the mirror and I had skin falling off right here and on my face."

"To see my baby, all burned up like that, it was heartbreaking," Clark's mother Andrea told Fox 59.

Kids are getting hurt, and at least one has died

Last year, an eight-year-old girl in Florida died from taking part in the hot water challenge. Ki'ari Pope's cousin had dared her to drink boiling water through a straw, People reports. They got the idea from a YouTube video.

RyersonClark via Getty Images

Pope burned her mouth and throat so badly that she needed a tracheotomy, Time reports. She suffered respiratory problems after. The night she died, she told her family she couldn't breathe, then fell unconscious, according to Time.

The hot water challenge first popped up last August, Cosmo reports, and several kids were hospitalized as a result.

"If your friends are telling you to do this, they aren't good friends," Dr. Ed Bartkus of Indiana University Health told Fox 59.

