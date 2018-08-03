MORLEY, Alta. — RCMP say they have seized a vehicle and made an arrest as they continue to investigate the shooting of a German tourist west of Calgary.

The 60-year-old man was intentionally shot in the head while driving on a highway with his family, and could have permanent effects from the injury, said police.

Cpl. Laurel Scott said a black car that Mounties believe is linked to Thursday's shooting was found in Cochrane, Alta., and has been secured for a forensic examination.

She said a man was arrested Friday, but at this point it is not clear how he is involved.

"Right now his involvement in this incident remains under investigation by the police," Scott said.

"We are being very clear not to say that we have arrested the male suspect — rather we have made an arrest and are now determining his involvement in the incident."

Scott said police are working through several theories about the shooting.

"Information to this point strongly suggests that this was not a case of road rage, nor a random incident. None of the occupants of the Durango were the intended targets of the shooting."

This was a very intentional act. RCMP Sgt. Tom Kalis

The bullet penetrated the head of the tourist, but he was conscious and talking Thursday when he was airlifted to a Calgary hospital.

"The victim did undergo surgery last night," Sgt. Tom Kalis of the Cochrane RCMP said. "He pulled through the surgery, but might have some lasting, permanent effects as a result of the trauma."

RCMP now say they're looking at any theory, not just road rage in the shooting of a German tourist yesterday near #Morley, AB.

He said investigators have been able to confirm the shot came from a suspect — described as a white man with long dark hair — in a small, older-model, black car.

"This was somebody who pulled up beside them, lowered the passenger-side window, pointed a firearm and discharged a shot into his head," said Kalis. "This was a very intentional act."

"We are getting a ton of tips from people," he said, noting police haven't had any recent reports of similar shootings on that highway.

Police said they would like to speak to any witnesses — particularly a man driving an RV who might have witnessed what happened, which prompted him to call 911.

Family is 'under shock'

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday on Highway 1A near Morley, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Kalis said the tourist was driving a truck near the rodeo grounds of Stoney Nakoda First Nation when he was shot, causing his vehicle to hit the ditch and strike a pole.

Three family members who were passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He said they are being supported by RCMP victim services in Cochrane and the German consulate.

Ulrike Stoll, assistant to the consul general in Vancouver, said one of their officers in Calgary is helping the family with anything they need.

"They are all under shock," she said.

